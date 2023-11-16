Seminole County elections office distributes Narcan in case of fentanyl letters

SANFORD, Fla. – Local elections offices around the country have received letters containing fentanyl in the last few months, and the supervisor of elections in Seminole County says he is taking no chances with his workers.

Supervisor Chris Anderson’s office told News 6 Thursday that Narcan, a drug that has been known to reverse the overdose effects of fentanyl, was distributed throughout the agency’s headquarters in Sanford.

“Fortunately, our office has not received any letters containing fentanyl, and we hope it stays that way,” said a spokesman for the office.

According to the Associated Press, elections offices in at least five states were sent letters through the mail with trace amounts of fentanyl in the last few months — in Washington, Georgia, Nevada, California and Oregon.

The letters were another disruption for local election offices that have dealt with threats and harassment ever since the 2020 presidential election. The hostilities have led to burnout, turnover and staffing issues at offices that are the front line in accurately counting election ballots.

The FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating.

The Seminole County elections office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday that new protocols were put in place to “ensure the safety and security of our office workers.”

Due to an unfortunate amount of letters being sent across the country to various Supervisor of Election offices, we have taken the initiative to put new protocols into place. These protocols will ensure the safety and security of our office workers. pic.twitter.com/TLsxqLfuuf — VoteSeminole (@VoteSeminole) November 15, 2023

Narcan will be at workers’ desks and in the mailroom. A meeting was also held to discuss what to do in case of fentanyl exposure.

We are reaching out to other county elections offices to see if they are taking similar steps.

