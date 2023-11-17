Here’s who’s headed to MegaCon Orlando 2024 so far

ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon Orlando is making its great return early next year.

The convention for fans of comics, horror, anime and gaming is back at the Orange County Convention Center from Thursday, Feb. 1, to Sunday, Feb. 4, for an “action-packed weekend of celebrities, impressive cosplay, endless interactive programming, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

Some of the guests already lined up for appearances include:

Paul Bettany (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Danny Trejo (”Machete,” “Predator,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Spy Kids”)

Robin Wright and Cary Elwes (”The Princess Bride”)

Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan (”Charmed”)

Keith David (”The Thing,” “The Live”)

Juliette Lewis (”Yellow Jackets”)

For anime fans, you can get to know the voice actors behind some characters: The voice of Naruto, Maile Flanagan, and My Hero Academia’s Colleen Clinkenbeard (voice of Momo Yaoyorozu), Luci Christian (voice of Ochaco Uraraka) and Justin Briner (Izuku Midoriya).

In addition to the celebrity appearances and Q&A panels, there will be a Japanese-style maid café, a Japanese video game room, a haunted house by A Petrified Forest, a haunted pop-up escape room, a kids zone and more.

Tickets are available for purchase, from single-day or passes. Click here to check out prices and options.

Don't miss out! Keep up with Central Florida events, festivals and more by signing up for our Central Florida Happenings newsletter. Email Address Sign Up

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: