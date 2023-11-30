‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn headed to MegaCon Orlando in February

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s his time.

Joseph Quinn, whose DnD slacker Eddie Munson was quickly a fan favorite in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” is coming to MegaCon Orlando.

The pop-culture convention made the announcement Thursday, one day after dropping a slew of celebrity guest announcements that included William Shatner, Randy Quaid and Esman Esfandi, among others.

Quinn had several TV acting credits to his name before his breakthrough performance as Eddie, a troubled high school senior falsely accused of murder in the fourth season of “Stranger Things.” Quinn will meet fans and sign autographs on Thursday and Friday.

Nineteen celebrity guests have so far been announced for MegaCon, which is happening Feb. 1-4 at the Orange County Convention Center. Other guests include Paul Bettany, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Danny Trejo and Shannen Doherty. You can see the full lineup HERE.

MegaCon is one of the largest in the southeastern U.S. Some 160,000 people are expected at the event to meet celebrities and comic creators, play games, dress in cosplay, take part in panels and screenings and more.

Tickets are available on the MegaCon website.

