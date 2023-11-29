Randy Quaid, Eman Esfandi, William Shatner coming to MegaCon Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A major guest announcement from MegaCon Wednesday, just in time for Christmas vacation.

Randy Quaid, the actor who became best known as Cousin Eddie in the National Lampoon’s Vacation movies, is joining the celebrity lineup for the pop-culture convention in February.

Quaid and seven other celebrity guests were announced Wednesday, including:

William Shatner (Star Trek)

Johnny Yong Bosch (Might Morphin Power Rangers)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad)

Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels)

Eman Esfandi (Ahsoka)

Michelle Hurd (Star Trek: Picard)

Ethan Suplee (My Name is Earl)

They join a lineup that includes Paul Bettany, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Danny Trejo, Shannen Doherty and more. You can see the full lineup HERE.

The four-day convention at the Orange County Convention Center is one of the largest in the southeastern United States. Some 160,000 people are expected at the event to meet celebrities and comic creators, play games, dress in cosplay, take part in panels and screenings and more.

MegaCon will run from Feb. 1-4. Tickets are available on the MegaCon website.

