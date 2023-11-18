News 6 photographer’s turkey drive gets results for hundreds of Central Florida families

ORLANDO, Fla. – So many Central Florida families will spend their Thanksgiving happy and full this year following a turkey drive launched by News 6 photographer and “Black Men Sundays” podcast host Corie Murray.

After setting a goal to help 50 families, Murray more than doubled that number. It’s due in large part to viewers like you.

We saw so many smiling faces and grateful hearts during the drive Saturday.

Aretha Johnson said it was right on time, picking up a free turkey and fixings for her family just days before Thanksgiving.

“I feel very blessed and grateful, especially when you’re challenged with income and you’re looking out for others,” Johnson said. ”I’m grateful for whatever I can get, every little bit helps.”

News 6 was at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida on Raleigh Street in Orlando that morning as more than 100 families picked up turkeys.

There was also a giveaway hours later at the Boys & Girls Club in Winter Garden, helping in all more than 230 families.

“A lot of families who may not have been fortunate enough to have Thanksgiving are going to have that,” Corie Murray said.

It’s all thanks to News 6 photographer and host of the “Black Men Sundays” podcast Corie Murray. He partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, Light Orlando and so many of you at home who donated to help families in need this Thanksgiving.

Murray, who is an active mentor and volunteer in Central Florida, knows every bit counts.

“With the cost of groceries in general and just doing this turkey drive, it showed me, ‘Wow this is expensive,’” Murray said. “So imagine if you don’t make a lot of money, most of your money goes to your bills and then you have credit card bills on top of that, now you have to go grocery shopping.”

As so many families came to get their turkey Saturday morning, what also was really impressive was the many volunteers who came out to help, such as 11-year-old Derek Price.

“There are these principles with my family that I will take care and educate myself, my family and my community, and this is what I’m doing right now, I’m helping my community,” Price said.

“It helps me to see that when we all come together, we can do what’s necessary to help uplift everybody,” said Danyiel Yarbrough from the New Journey Youth Center in Apopka.

At the Boys & Girls Club on Raleigh Street, program director Marcus Moore said it’s all about giving back and getting results, and he has so many stories of people who will spend their Thanksgiving smiling.

“We have a family, that the grandmother taking care of all of the grandkids, and we know it’s been a tough time for her, so she came and got a turkey and she was so happy,” Moore said.

