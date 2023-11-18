Sumter deputies search near assisted living facility for missing man with dementia

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County deputies on Saturday began searching for a missing man with dementia, prompting a large law enforcement presence near an assisted living facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

The subject of the search is Gerard “Jerry” Provencher, who was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, a dark zip-up jacket and khaki pants, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Provencher was reportedly last seen in the area of A Banyan Residence Assisted Living Resort, located on County Road 101 near Oxford, deputies said.

Search efforts have so far included a bloodhound and a drone, according to the statement.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Anyone in contact with Provencher or who knows of his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s office at 352-793-2621 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: