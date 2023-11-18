73º
Winter Springs police, deputies search parts of Orange County for missing Winter Springs mom

Cory Hill named person of interest Shakeira Rucker’s disappearance

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Shakeira Yvonne Rucker (left) and Cory Hill (right) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Winter Springs police announced on Saturday that they searched parts of Orange County with the help of deputies for missing Winter Springs mother Shakeira Yvonne Rucker.

Rucker was reported missing out of Winter Springs after being last seen on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Police said they conducted the searches in and around Orange County, but “due to the ongoing investigation, we are not releasing where these searches are taking place or how we came to search these areas.”

Rucker’s estranged husband Cory Hill was named a person of interest on Tuesday after police obtained security video from Polk County that showed the two together on the day she was last seen.

Law enforcement release photo they said shows Cory Hill and Shakeira Rucker together on Nov. 11. (Winter Springs Police Department)

On Thursday, officials announced a $5,000 reward offered by Crimeline for information about Rucker’s disappearance.

Police said Hill, who is currently in jail, declined to answer questions from detectives about Rucker’s disappearance.

Hill was arrested on Monday on charges of burglary, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators ask anyone with any information that may assist in this case to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or the Winter Springs Police Department at 407-327-1000.

