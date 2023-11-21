‘It’s all in the heart:’ Hundreds receive free meals at annual turkey giveaway at Exploria Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. – Andrew Fluker was among hundreds who lined up at Exploria Stadium Tuesday to grab his free meal ahead of Thanksgiving.

“Oh my gosh it really is helping us out because I live on a budget and I have disability and live on a budget, so I really don’t make ends meet,” Fluker said.

Others waited in line for hours, like Evelyn James and Eugine Peterson who wanted to grab food for others in need as well.

“It’s all in the heart. It’s all in the heart,” James said.

This was the eighth annual Turkey Giveaway hosted by Orlando City SC and Pride with the help of Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill, Publix and The Salvation Army.

“When we start talking about inflation, affordable housing, more people going on the rows of homelessness, we have those that we are serving today that are unsheltered and we are trying to make sure even their Thanksgiving that they have something that they can wake up and be grateful for,” Hill said.

Hill said they provided new things this year, including mental health services at the start of the line.

“These are our neighbors and everyone is going through tough times and so anything we can do to make life a little more fun a little better for them and have a happy Thanksgiving we are happy to do it,” said Kay Rawlins, Orlando City Foundation president.

