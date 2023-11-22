‘Dazzling Nights’ lights up at Leu Gardens in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Leu Gardens offered News 6 a preview of their fourth annual “Dazzling Nights” event. The holiday light show opens to the public on Friday.

Evans said that each year, artists take on the tasks of designing, engineering and installing the displays.

The installation process takes about a month and includes several million lights.

“I love that people come in and make family memories here at Dazzling Nights. That’s what we really love to do and design around. There’s something for everybody. The little ones, the bigs,” said Creative City Project Director Heidi Evans. “Favorite thing for me is to see the kids’ reactions and the families’ reactions. My all-time favorite things are to see the proposals that happen or the photos after it happens.”

Evans also said new displays help keep the event fresh for returning visitors.

“We have the debut of our light show that is over 100 beams of 10-foot lights that are installed that has a custom light show designed into it that will play for our guests,” Evans said.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time. To do so, click here.

