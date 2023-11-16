Universal brings back Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. Here is what’s included

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday that its Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience will return to its vibrant celebration, Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.

This highly anticipated event promises a feast for the senses, featuring a delicious menu inspired by New Orleans favorites and Carnaval traditions from around the world. Guests can savor the food and drinks while enjoying the Mardi Gras parade, which includes colorful beads, dazzling floats and energetic street performers.

Select nights will also feature live concerts by top-name artists to elevate the festive celebration.

The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience offers an exclusive opportunity to become part of the parade’s excitement.

Participants can reserve a spot to toss beads from a Mardi Gras float and enjoy a three-course meal at one of four participating Universal Orlando restaurants: The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Finnegan’s Bar & Grill or Lombard’s Seafood Grille.

Starting at $84.99 plus tax per person, the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience includes one appetizer, one entrée, one dessert, one non-alcoholic beverage, and a Mardi Gras parade float rider reservation on the same day.

Reservations can be made by visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras. Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy a 15% discount off the ticketed price.

Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval returns to Universal Studios Florida from Feb. 3 to April 7, 2024.

Universal Orlando says it plans to share additional details about its Mardi Gras celebration, including new food and beverage options and concert lineup soon.

