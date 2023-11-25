Central Florida embraces Small Business Saturday

News 6 Anchor and Reporter Jerry Askin (left) walks and talks with Damien Priester (right), who owns the House of Sweat Orlando gym on Fairbanks Avenue.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – On Park Avenue in Winter Park, Saturday morning was all about shopping small and supporting local.

Emily Williams owns Be On Park Fine Jewelry and like many businesses was hoping to cash in on Small Business Saturday.

“I love the holidays. I love the support we get from the community, the city is so supportive of all the small businesses,” Williams said. “It’s very energizing. We kind of live for this.”

The National Retail Federation predicts that 182 million Americans will shop in store and online over the next few days. The retail trade group says more than 130 million Americans hit the stores for Black Friday shopping while another 6 million will spend during Small Business Saturday. Shoppers in the U.S. are expected to spend over $950 billion between November and December.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Shoppers we spoke with said they wanted to support Small Business Saturday and understand the value of doing so.

“We own a small business, so we like to support small business,” said Todd Swann.

“To know that they’re going to be here only if we decide to shop here,” said Gina Swann.

Not far away, gym owner Damien Priester appreciates the business, too. He owns House of Sweat Orlando on Fairbanks Avenue.

“It’s the small businesses, people who are getting up and grinding every day for the community. We are the people who need help. We are the people who are going to keep this thing going. We are the people who are going to put it right back into our economy,” Priester said.

For Small Business Saturday, he’s offering a deal for clients for the rest of the year.

“We have $199 for unlimited personal training,” Priester said.

He said it’s all worth it, adding it’s about so much more than aesthetics.

“If people in the community are stronger and healthier, the whole community benefits from this,” Priester said. “I know how it changed me. It made me a better husband, made me a better father, made me a better business owner, just by taking care of myself.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: