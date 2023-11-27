Your Florida Daily: Toddler killed in South Florida, cold front on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – Broward County deputies are trying to figure out what led to a 3-year-old being shot and killed at an extended-stay motel in Tamarac.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says first responders were called about a shooting just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the injured child was with a woman and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives would not say if the woman and child were related or if they were looking for a shooter.

Baby loggerhead sea turtles emerge from a nest in Volusia County (Jaymie Reneker/ Volusia County government)

Thousands of baby sea turtles hatching in Florida

Florida is having a record year for sea turtle nesting.

Preliminary state statistics show more than 133,840 loggerhead turtle nests were documented, breaking a record set in 2016.

Same for green turtles, where the estimate of at least 76,500 nests is well above the previous mark set in 2017.

Florida beaches are one of the most important hatcheries for loggerheads in the world but researchers are finding a majority of baby sea turtles born on our coastline are female.

Sand temperatures play a major role in determining sea turtle sex, so in general, warmer temperatures produce more female turtles. Sand temperatures are projected to increase dramatically over the next few decades.

Chilly temps headed to Central Florida

Below-average temperatures coming our way

The coolest weather of the season may be on the way.

A cold front passing through Florida is expected to drop temperatures well below average for late November.

On Tuesday, Orlando’s high temperature is forecast to be 62 degrees and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Late in the work week expect warmer weather to return with highs in the 70s and 80s heading into the weekend with a few showers around.

Random Florida Fact

Located about 35 miles away from Walt Disney World, the Lakeland antique mall is one of the foremost dealers of Disney props in the world, with several of its vendors offering authentic pieces of Disney World, acquired directly from the resort.

Many of them come from Property Control, a secret store exclusive to Disney World cast members, where out-of-season merchandise and disused props are sold.

In addition, some vendors inside the mall also offer cast member-exclusive merch, rare Disney pins, vintage Mickey Mouse collectibles from the 1930s, as well as props from Universal Studios.

