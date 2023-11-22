Your Florida Daily: Police say mother & child were murdered, onePulse leases proposed museum site to outside company

FLORIDA – Daytona Beach Police are now investigating the death of a mother and her infant child as a homicide after their bodies were found stabbed inside a burning apartment.

Her two other children are in the hospital with critical injuries. The fire broke out around midnight Tuesday and investigators say they believe it was set intentionally.

Police have not released the name of the victims or said if they have any leads on the person responsible for their deaths.

Members of the fire department are being offered mental health counseling while one officer is being treated for smoke inhalation.

State troopers out in force during Thanksgiving holiday week

Florida Highway Patrol says it will have more troopers on interstates and major highways over the next few days.

The agency says it’s going to be focused on speeders, seat belt violations and drivers under the influence.

Last year in Florida, there were 7,500 crashes and 68 deaths during the Thanksgiving week.

Troopers say if you are taking a road trip to leave in plenty of time and be patient.

Orange County accuses onePulse of leasing proposed museum site to unapproved company

More problems for the onePulse Foundation.

Orange County now says the organization is in violation of an agreement when it comes to using millions in tourist tax dollars.

This all surrounds a property on Kaley Street that onePulse had originally planned to use to build a museum. That project was later scrapped.

But in a newly released letter, the county says it discovered the foundation had leased parts of the building to someone else — something that’s not allowed because tourist tax money was used for the purchase.

The county is now giving onePulse 60 days to terminate those deals and for the company now using the space to get out.

Random Florida Fact

The Phillips Mausoleum in Tallahassee was said to have been designed and built by the very person who is buried inside of it.

This unusual crypt was built by and for an eccentric architect named Calvin C. Phillips who died in 1919.

Phillips took special care to design his last resting place, applying a bizarre mix of designs to the 20-foot-high construction.

Some say once the casket was delivered, he locked himself inside the mausoleum, climbed inside the coffin, and promptly died.

In 2000, vandals broke into the crypt and stole Phillips’ skull.

The case remains unsolved, another mystery among many.

