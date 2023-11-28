Volusia County veteran remembers time providing security for former first lady Rosalynn Carter

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A retired Air Force veteran now living in Volusia County reminisces on his time providing security for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died at the age of 96 on Nov. 19.

Stan Borucki said he provided security for the special air mission aircraft at Andrews Air Force Base and had the opportunity to spend with with Rosalynn Carter and fly with her on missions to Geneva, Switzerland and Rome, Italy.

Borucki said they were nicknamed flying guns and wherever they went, they provided security for the aircraft.

“She gave us the time... when you work with enough people and you go through these types of different schedules. You know what they do is they pull up, get out of the limousine, boom, you’re on the plane, up you go and that’s it. She didn’t do that and I just thought that was so gracious and because you’re standing there and watching and it’s like, yeah, this is good. That’s a, that’s a good representative of, you know, our country and whatnot. And that’s what that’s what you wanted to see.”

Borucki showed News 6 photographs and memorabilia from his time in the Air Force, including the itinerary from one of his missions.

“Who’s getting in, what car? Everything is done before we left Washington, D.C,” Borucki said.

Borucki said the memory is something he can pass on to his children.

“I can share with my family, and it gives it a lot more value.”

