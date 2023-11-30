Orlando venue pays $5K fine after letting children into ‘explicit’ Christmas drag show

State officials announced that The Plaza Live in Orlando would lose its liquor license after hosting a Christmas drag performance

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando performing arts venue has paid a $5,000 fine in a settlement agreement after allowing children into a “sexually explicit” Christmas drag show last year, according to state records.

On Thursday, a newly released consent order revealed the Plaza Live Foundation agreed in August to pay the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations a $5,000 fine as part of a settlement with the state.

The venue also agreed not to allow anyone under 18 years of age into any performance “which contains, depicts, or simulates any activities” that violate the state’s obscenity laws, the order shows.

The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation originally came under scrutiny after the venue hosted a performance dubbed “A Drag Queen Christmas” by the drag group Drag Fans in December 2022.

The state had warned the venue about allowing children into the show, and event staff posted a letter warning guests that material in the show might not be appropriate for minors.

“In short, if you allow children to attend the Drag Fans drag show at your facility, you are putting your license in jeopardy.” wrote FLDBPR Secretary Melanie Griffin. “If minors are allowed to attend this drag show, the Department will take any and all actions available to ensure that you do not pose a threat to minors in the future.”

A letter posted by event staff advising that some content may not be appropriate for those under the age of 18 (Department of Business and Professional Regulation)

However, an investigation discovered that there were three underage attendees at the show, which reports said contained simulations of “sexual activity,” such as humping, mimicking fellatio and “swinging what appeared to be male genitalia.”

A complaint by the state in February also claims the show involved sexualized adaptations of popular Christmas songs, exposed buttocks, prosthetic genitals and a performer possibly simulating an abortion on stage.

State officials said exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida, which violates licensing standards for business operations and holding a liquor license. As a result, state officials later threatened to revoke the venue’s liquor license.

A similar issue has gained traction since then, with Florida lawmakers passing the “Protection of Children” Act (SB 1438) to bar children from attending any “adult live performance.”

The law does not specifically mention drag shows, though it was passed after state officials cracked down on the Plaza Live Foundation and similar drag performances in Florida.

While supporters say that the law prevents children from being exposed to obscene content, critics argue that the law could violate protections under the First Amendment.

The law has been tied up in a Supreme Court case after Orlando restaurant Hamburger Mary’s — which features “family-friendly” drag performances — filed a lawsuit, accusing the legislation of scaring guests away and costing the restaurant business.

“We obviously had to stop allowing people to bring their children in and the moment we announced that 20% of our bookings went down on Sunday and cancelations and then the following Sunday, so it is taking a hit on the business,” owner John Paonessa told News 6.

In response to the restaurant’s lawsuit, state attorneys have argued that Hamburger Mary’s wouldn’t be directly impacted under the law in the first place, as its performances aren’t sexually explicit.

“Hamburger Mary’s claims it has excluded children from its performances because of the act, but it also claims no intention to host performances that even arguably would require it to exclude children,” the defendants wrote in June.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision that Florida may not enforce the law as the case continues, but state attorneys have been pushing for that decision to be overturned.

