Your Florida Daily: Video shows wanted felon ‘intentionally’ slamming into deputy vehicle, hurricane season ends today

ORLANDO, Fla. – A high school student is locked up, accused of threatening a mass shooting at a Volusia County church.

Seth Montes, 18, was arrested after the FBI contacted the sheriff’s office.

Agents say Montes was posting YouTube videos about other mass shootings, including Pulse, saying he was going to target a church and that you’d see him on the news.

Deputies say there was a gun in Montes’ home but that it was kept in a locked safe.

He’s now being held on a $10,000 bond.

Doorbell video captured the moment a man crashed into a parked car and a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office truck. (HCSO)

Man wanted for drug trafficking crashes car into law enforcement truck

A felon wanted for trafficking fentanyl is now facing more charges after he was caught on video “intentionally” ramming his car into a deputy patrol car.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office posted the doorbell video showing who they say is Jabari Walden.

They say as he tried to get away from deputies, he accelerated into a parked car and a sheriff’s office truck.

No one was hurt and law enforcement eventually caught up with Walden.

When they arrested him, they found nearly 11 grams of trafficking-grade fentanyl, along with 30 more grams of fentanyl, deputies say.

CREDIT: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

It’s the final day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

Today is Nov. 30 — the last official day of the 2023 hurricane season.

And it was an active one, ranking fourth for the most named storms in a year.

It was also the second consecutive year Florida took a direct hit, with Idalia slamming into the Big Bend area as a Category 3 hurricane.

Early projections put losses from Idalia between $3 billion and $5 billion.

State emergency managers though say lessons learned from previous storms helped them speed up the recovery process.

Nicknamed “the Hydrocake” this iconic Publix water tower was built in Lakeland to provide support to the newly opened dairy processing plant, frozen food warehouse, and expanded bakery plant. (Katrina Scales)

Random Florida Fact

Nicknamed “the Hydrocake,” this iconic Publix water tower was built in Lakeland to provide support to the newly opened Publix dairy processing plant, frozen food warehouse and expanded bakery plant.

Standing at a staggering 146 feet tall, the tower is made up of a whopping 2.25 million pounds of steel.

If you want to see it, it’s along the New Tampa Hwy in Lakeland on the side of the road.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.