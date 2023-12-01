Mount Dora residents invited to sign up for solar power, no panels necessary

A view of the sun from a parapet at WKMG-TV in Orlando, Florida.

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora Electric Utility customers can now apply to have some or all of their power be solar-generated.

Instead of installing their own solar panels, customers can apply to the Mount Dora Community Solar Program by following the links on CityOfMountDora.com, where they can choose from having 25%, 50% or even 100% of their power come from the Mount Dora Community Solar Farm, which was unveiled in March.

According to Steve Langley, the city’s electric utility director, many Mount Dora residents have expressed interest in solar options for several years now.

“Unlike traditional rooftop solar options where customers have to mount solar panels onto their homes, the Mount Dora Community Solar Program allows customers to continue to utilize the same utility company for power and decide how much of their electricity comes from clean, renewable energy,” Langely said in a statement.

According to a news release, customers can opt into the program at a rate that accounts for the difference between solar energy and natural gas energy. For 1,000 kilowatt hours — what the release calls the average usage — a fee of $4.99 will be added to one’s electric bill, yet that could change depending on the cost of natural gas.

“The Community Solar Program is yet another way the city of Mount Dora creates money saving opportunities for our residents,” Mount Dora Mayor Crissy Stile said in a statement.

Customers interested in the program can also call 352-735-7151 for more information.

