Stetson Symphony Orchestra helps Mount Dora celebrate holiday season. Here’s how to watch

Dec. 2 event streaming live on News 6+, ClickOrlando.com

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Stetson's Symphony Orchestra (Stetson University)

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – The holiday season is upon us and this year, News 6 is bringing the orchestra right to your home with the magic of News 6+.

Downtown Mount Dora will celebrate the season on Dec. 2 with a “Holiday Symphony” concert at 4:30 p.m. performed by Stetson’s Symphony Orchestra, which has toured Europe and performed in Italy.

The orchestra will perform Schumann’s “Symphony No. 4” and the “perennial holiday favorite,” Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite.” The concert is free, but eventgoers are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for a Toys for Tots drive.

If you can’t make it, don’t fret.

News 6 will stream the concert LIVE on News 6+, where you can watch our newscasts live and also check out unique content as well as watch previous newscasts.

It’s super easy to download too! Click here for your instructions.

Watch live on News 6+ starting at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

