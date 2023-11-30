3 years later, killer still at large after gunning down couple at Mount Dora convenience store

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – On Nov. 30, 2020, Khiem Ba Trinh and Minh Nguyen were closing up shop at T&N Market, the Mount Dora convenience store that they owned together, when they were both shot multiple times by a robber who’s still on the run.

Trinh, 56, died Dec. 3, 2020, after having been airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford. Nguyen, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Described by police as long-standing Mount Dora residents and business owners who were well-known to the Northeast Community, Trinh and Nguyen operated T&N Market about 1,000 feet away from the Mount Dora Police Department.

There were no witnesses and few leads in the double homicide but that December, Mount Dora police found probable cause to arrest 42-year-old Undrea Dixon.

Dixon was charged with providing false statements in an official proceeding for allegedly walking into the store after the shooting happened and leaving without rendering aid or contacting law enforcement, later lying about not seeing and hearing Trinh “moaning out in pain” while she was there, an affidavit states. The case was transferred to another court in January 2021, and Dixon pleaded no contest that April.

A reward of up to $10,000 was announced for any information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest.

Police shared 911 audio, surveillance stills and video in hopes that someone could identify the suspect in the deadly armed robbery.

Anyone with information can call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

Surveillance still of shooter in Mount Dora double homicide (Mount Dora Police Department)

