Killer remains on the run 1 year after couple died in deadly Mount Dora shooting

Khiem Ba Trinh (Ken), 56, left, and Minh Nguyen (Tina), 47, right, were shot at their Mount Dora store on Nov. 30, 2020. Nguyen died of her injuries and Trinh is in critical condition. (Images courtesy of family)

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Tuesday marks one year since the shooting that killed the couple who owned T&N Market in Mount Dora.

The victims, Khiem Ba Trinh (also known as Ken), 56, and Minh Nguyen (also known as Tina), 47, were closing T&N Market on Nov. 30, 2020 when they were shot multiple times by an unknown gunman.

[TRENDING: Florida leaders react to omicron variant | Guy Fieri’s new restaurant may open in Winter Park Thursday | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene and Trinh was airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford where he died a few days later.

Ad

About two weeks after the shooting, police released surveillance video of the shooter in hopes of identifying them. The video shows a man dressed in black with his face covered pointing a gun at the victims off camera.

In a 911 call after the shooting, a woman tells a dispatcher she and a man had gone to T&N Market to try to buy some cigars when the man discovered the crime scene inside the store.

“The man dead in the store, lady,” the 911 caller told the dispatcher. “Oh, Jesus.”

The dispatcher asked the woman to tell her exactly what happened.

“I don’t know. Me and my man went down there to get some Black and Milds. He went in the store, he came out, he said, ‘Babe, let’s get out of here. I don’t know if the killer’s still in here but the man in the store is dead,’” the woman said.

Ad

The man who reportedly saw the victims can be heard on the call saying it appeared the man in the store had been shot.

The woman told the dispatcher she and the man left to “get the hell away from there” but begged the dispatcher to get police to the scene right away.

A different woman was arrested days after the shooting after police said they discovered she had walked into the store, saw that the couple had been shot and heard them in distress but left without helping them or notifying authorities. Undrea Dixon later told police she looked over the counter and saw Trinh and heard him moaning, according to the department.

No other arrests have been made in connection with the case.

A $10,000 reward was offered for information that would lead to an arrest in this investigation.

Ad

In July, the building that housed T&N Market went up for sale.