Free holiday concert returns to Lake Eola with new meaning

ORLANDO, Fla. – A great holiday tradition for the family is returning to downtown Orlando but this year, the event takes on a new and historic meaning.

Not only is this the 11th year for the Violectric Holiday Show, but it also marks 100 years of music at the Lake Eola Amphitheater.

On Dec. 9, the female-led strings super-group will take the stage originally designed by women.

The iconic venue was originally crafted by Ryan and Roberts architects. Ida Annah Ryan and Isabel Roberts formed the business, and they were among no more than 12 firms active in Orlando in the 1920s. Ryan was the first female architect in Orlando, and Roberts once worked with famed architect, Frank Lloyd Wright.

In a recent tweet, the City of Orlando shared how the stage has transformed throughout the years:

Celebrating 100 years of music and memories at the Lake Eola Amphitheater! 🎶✨



Orlando's iconic venue, originally crafted by the women-led Ryan and Roberts Architects, has evolved while preserving its essence. A timeless hub where community, arts, and culture intertwine. 💙 pic.twitter.com/rvdsYtQ49O — Lake Eola (@LakeEolaPark) November 30, 2023

Michelle Jones started “Violectric.”

“I’m curious as to what those architects would imagine about seeing so many women producers and performers who have graced this beautiful stage. I would like to think they had this in mind when they created that first bandshell,” Jones said.

Michelle Jones founded Violectric in 2008 (Violectric)

The group also includes Lexy Parsons on violin, Yamilet Trujillo on cello, Paul Cuevas on bass, Carol Hensal on keys, Darrell Wahlberg on drums, and Madison Harding on the harp. Since 2008, the band has performed thousands of concerts and has even opened for Sia, Twenty One Pilots, The Killers, John Legend and many more.

“In 2008, I mainly knew of strings being used in studio recordings and as backing for celebrity tours. They were not a feature themselves, except in the classical world of string quartets, etc.,” Jones said.

She said at that time, the only group she knew of using instrumental strings without vocalists was the four-cello group Apocalyptica, who performed mostly metal music. She said they inspired her to create something different.

“Violectric started as a string quartet playing modern music, then added keys and bass, then added drum kit, and now we have the option of electric harp, too,” Jones explained.

She said work on the holiday show starts the day after the previous year’s show.

“The real building starts in January as we arrange new songs and rehearse them all year, in addition to performing multiple shows each month throughout the year. Crunch time is usually October till show day as we finalize all the details from set design, videographers and photographers, equipment and tent rentals, lighting designs, stage plots, emcees, special guests, and everything it takes to put on a show,” Jones said.

Violectric has performed on stages as the opening act for Sia, Twenty One Pilots, The Killers, John Legend and more (Violectric)

The band will be performing traditional holiday songs like “O Christmas Tree,” “The First Noel” and “Hanukkah, O Hanukkah,” along with classic rock tunes and modern hits like “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen, “Heroes” by David Bowie and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics. The performance starts at 7 p.m. at the Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park.

This free concert electrifying string music is not only special to families who return to see it, but it’s also a homecoming for the band.

“It is the one show each year where we know our friends and family can come see us freely, and we always want it to be our best,” Jones said.

Just last year, Violectric celebrated a huge milestone during their 10th annual show. They received two proclamations from both Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings proclaiming “Violectric Holiday Show 10th Anniversary Day” in the City of Orlando.

“Having the support of both the City of Orlando and Orange County makes me blush, as we in Violectric are proud to call Orlando our home,” Jones exclaimed.

Violectric received two proclamations from both Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings last year proclaiming ‘Violectric Holiday Show 10th Anniversary Day’ in the City of Orlando (Violectric)

Her favorite part of the performance: looking a the smiling faces of the band members and the audience. She says overall, she loves the joy it brings to people.

“People go to a concert to be entertained and leave their worries behind, if only for an hour or two. I hope that we accomplish that goal, and bring a smile to someone’s face. It makes all the planning and restless days worthwhile when even a single person leaves feeling joy and happiness,” Jones said.

This year, there will be special guest performances from Pianist Carol Stein, Edgewater High School Orchestra and Howard Middle School Orchestra.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will return for meet-and-greets and family photos.

The band also has a music education nonprofit, Violectric Education Programs (VEP) where Violectric puts on workshops throughout the U.S., Asia and beyond, including master classes and performances combining Violectric with student string groups. Concert-goers can make a donation at the Saturday event.

