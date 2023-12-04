Osceola leaders approve speed detection cameras in school zones

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance Monday that will allow camera systems to be placed in school zones to identify and ticket speeders.

Florida lawmakers recently passed a bill authorizing the use of electronic speed detection systems in school zones. Violators can face a $100 citation.

“The law is, if you go eleven miles over the speed limit in a school zone, you will be ticketed,” said Osceola County Commissioner Brandon Arrington. “We’re looking to use this opportunity to put more enforcement on our roadways because we know our sheriff’s deputies cannot be at every intersection.”

Winter Garden began using a similar speed detection system earlier this year, and other Central Florida municipalities are considering the technology.

A recent study conducted by Osceola County transportation officials found that speeding is a problem in many school zones.

More than two out of every three drivers, or 67%, violated the school zone speed limit near Boggy Creek Elementary during morning drop-off, the study showed.

“It’s frustrating because nobody is paying attention,” said Betty Nickerson as she picked up her nephews from Boggy Creek Elementary. “They’re all on their phones. It’s really bad.”

Osceola County officials will now begin the process of selecting a camera system vendor and identifying which schools should receive the speed detection systems.

It is too early to know when those cameras might be installed or what the cost will be, commissioners said.

“We’re not looking to give tickets. We’re not looking to make money,” Commissioner Brandon Arrington said. “We want our kids to be safe going and coming from school.”

