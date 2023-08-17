WATCH LIVE: Julie Broughton, Lisa Bell talk Florida’s new school zone speeding law

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – For the first time in Florida, police can ticket drivers for speeding in school zones, without an officer even being there.

A new state law is giving municipalities the green light to capture license plates on speed cameras.

News 6 found out that two police departments in Central Florida plan to enforce the legislation by issuing fines to violators caught on camera.

“We do have several areas of school zones that are you know, we have a problem with speeding,” said Captain Scott Allen, Winter Garden Police Department.

To curb speeding in the community, the department bought two speed trailers with cameras from Traffic Logix. Drivers caught speeding on camera, would receive a warning in the mail.

“A lot of these people that speed through school zones are juveniles, maybe coming home from school. So, the parents may not be knowing what their children are doing,” Allen said.

After Gov, Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 657, Winter Garden police said they plan to ticket drivers caught speeding in school zones.

According to the law, if a driver is caught going 11 miles an hour over the school zone speed limit, a $100 fine will be sent to the registered owner of the car.

The cameras are active 30 minutes before school starts and 30 minutes after the final bell.

Winter Garden police said this technology is different than red light cameras.

“A lot of red-light camera companies, for the departments, all they have to do is just go in there and click a button and say ‘yes, yes, yes, yes’ and then the company does everything. The company we went with, we’re actually responsible for making sure that yes, this is a violation and we’re going to mail it out ourselves,” Allen said.

Under the law, signs must be posted warning drivers that cameras are being used, and there is a 30-day public awareness period where drivers will be issued warnings before the fines begin.

Eustis Police told News 6 they are using similar technology in school zones. Trooper Steve Montiero spoke with Chief Craig Capri. You can watch the full interview here.

