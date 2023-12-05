Neighbors in Orange County concerned over dead animals being dumped on road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents living along North Hiawassee Road in the Pine Hills area say that for weeks, dead animals have been piling up around them.

Now, they want to have those animals removed.

Antwuan Lovett saw News 6 crews along with his mom as they were passing by and reacted to see the dead animals.

“Naw, I had to stop by because I was like... I was so like, dang, just turn around and next thing you know there is a big (expletive) pig out,” Lovett said.

Along North Hiawassee Road and Nestor Street is where the dead pig and another animal were located. The other animal, at the point News 6 crews arrived, was not distinguishable.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

You can see a rope tied to the pig along with a trash bag nearby.

Located across the street from the dead animals is the Orlando Pentecostal Church. News 6 talked with church members, who expressed concerns for the smell getting stronger in the area.

News 6 reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to see whether they are investigating this situation or are aware, but at this time has not heard back.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was notified, but in an email stated, “For removal of dead animals, you need to call Animal Control. For crimes involving animals - abuse, neglect, etc, that’s when our agricultural crimes unit would get involved.”

News 6 has reached back out to see whether this incident has become enough of a concern to be investigated.

One viewer who told News 6 about this incident chose to remain anonymous, but did share his concerns in an interview.

“When I found it, I was like, ‘Let me call 311, and maybe they could help,’” said an Orange County man. He claimed that didn’t work, saying the animals were still there.

The man said he saw the first dead pig about three weeks ago and the other animal just this past week.

He added that this situation is a cause for concern and questions where they came from.

“Are these animals being abused? My thing is: once this pig explodes and these flies go everywhere, you know, we are talking about diseases that could go into the community... That’s my thing: why ain’t they coming out to handle this situation?” he said.

Both the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have been made aware of the situation during News 6′s reporting.

Once News 6 hears back on when these animals can be removed and who may be responsible for putting them there, we will provide updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: