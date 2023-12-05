P!nk extends Summer Carnival Stadium tour, includes Orlando stop

FILE PHOTO - BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 28: P!NK performs on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour at Olympiastadion on June 28, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – P!nk just gave you a reason to see her again as the pop rock star announced she will be returning to Orlando as part of her extended “SUMMER CARNIVAL STADIUM TOUR” tour.

“All I Know So Far” is that the show will be at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, with special guest Sheryl Crow.

“So What,” you say? She recently wrapped up a two-night stop on Orlando as part of her “TRUSTFALL” tour.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The extended, 17-city North American stadium tour kicks off in St. Louis, with Orlando being the next-to-last stop in November. It wraps up on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Miami’s LoanDepot Park.

According to a news release, her current stadium run has sold over three million tickers, grossing more than $350 million across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

According to the release, “the tour’s production will feature P!NK descending from the rafters, including jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics, pumping dance routines and vibrant costume changes.”

NORTH AMERICA – we had the BEST TIME with you this year, so we HAD to add more dates in 2024 and bring my friends @SherylCrow, @thescript, and @KidCutUp with me 🎉 Can’t wait to see you there!! Tickets on sale next Monday! https://t.co/1dun5H8oYd pic.twitter.com/G1ATsuLXT2 — P!nk (@Pink) December 5, 2023

Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning Thursday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. for Citi card members and general public ticket sales starting on Monday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation by clicking here.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: