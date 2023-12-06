Man arrested in sex attack case at Orange County apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies have arrested a man accused of forcing his way into a woman’s apartment and attempting to sexually assault in November, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Xavier Mendez, 31, was arrested Wednesday.

Deputies said Mendez was the man who pushed into an apartment at the Mercury 3100 Apartments on Alafaya Bay Lane on Nov. 26, as the victim was coming home. Investigators said Mendez threw the victim onto a chair, then on the floor, and tried to take off her shorts. They said the victim fought and screamed for help and a roommate came out of a room with a pair of scissors, causing Mendez to run away.

Deputies said the witness believed they saw Mendez watch them while at the gym, and then followed them home. Surveillance video showed the suspect and the vehicle he was driving.

Investigators said they were able to use the license plate on the vehicle to track Mendez down. They also said they were able to track his cell phone to the apartment complex on that day. Complex officials told deputies that Mendez was not a resident there.

The sheriff’s office also believes Mendez is the suspect in a separate attack, which took place a little over a mile from the Mercury 3100 Apartments. Mendez was arrested in that case, but, in 2022, the State Attorney’s Office never formally filed charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mendez is charged with attempted sexual battery, burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery and kidnapping.

