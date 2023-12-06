62º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man faces charges after pointing laser at Orange County Sheriff’s Office helicopter

Frantz LaPlante, 31, faces a felony charge in the incident

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crime
Deputies said Frantz LaPlante pointed the laser at the department’s helicopter on Tuesday. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old man faces a felony charge after deputies said he pointed a laser at the pilot of an Orange County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

Deputies said Frantz LaPlante pointed the laser at the department’s helicopter on Tuesday.

“Not only is it illegal, but it puts our flight crew in grave danger. Which in turn puts our community in great risk,” a release said in part.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

In January, Dean Beolet was also arrested in Brevard County after deputies said he pointed a laser multiple times at a helicopter belonging to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office,

Orange County deputies also posted a link to a 2019 video explaining why it is a felony to point a laser at a pilot, noting that, “Anything that could affect the pilot of a 3,500-pound object that’s hovering above the residents of Central Florida is cause for concern.”

The video can be watched below:

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email