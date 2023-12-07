64º
Sanford police imposters trying to rip off residents with fake criminal cases

Imposters call from “spoofed” phone numbers to appear authentic

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sanford, Scams, Seminole County, Crime
SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police issued a warning on Thursday afternoon about imposters pretending to be with the police department as part of a scheme.

Police said these imposters have been calling residents to tell them they have active criminal cases for missing court.

In a release, investigators explained these imposters are calling from “spoofed” phone numbers to make it appear as though they’re police.

“If you receive a call like this, hang up,” the release reads. “Please do NOT provide any personal information, give out billing information, provide bank account information or transfer money. The Sanford Police Department will NEVER call you to collect money.”

Anyone who receives this type of phone call is urged to report the call to police at (407) 688-5199.

