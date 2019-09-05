Here are Orlando's top 4 spots for vegan eats

Looking to satisfy your appetite for vegan fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegan spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Dandelion Community Café

Photo: Dandelion Community Cafe/Yelp

Topping the list is Dandelion Community Café. Located at 618 N. Thornton Ave. in Lake Eola Heights, the tea room and eatery, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated vegan restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 759 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dixie Dharma

Photo: Dixie Dharma/Yelp

East Central Park's Dixie Dharma, located at 2603 E. S St. at Market on South, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegan, Southern and vegetarian spot 4.5 stars out of 247 reviews.

3. Raw Juicing and Detox

Photo: Raw Juicing and Detox/Yelp

Raw Juicing and Detox, a vegan spot that offers juices and smoothies and more in Thornton Park, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 68 Yelp reviews. Head over to 898 E. Washington St. to see for yourself.

4. Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar

Photo: Ari S./Yelp

And then there's Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar, a Colonialtown South favorite with four stars out of 481 reviews. Stop by 444 N. Bumby Ave. to hit up the vegan and gluten-free spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, next time the urge strikes.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.