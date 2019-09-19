Here are the newest businesses to debut in Orlando

Interested in getting the lowdown on the newest restaurant and retail additions to Orlando? From a hair salon to a Greek and Mediterranean eatery, read on for the newest spots to arrive recently.

Theory Salon

Photo: katie g./Yelp

New to 1184 Alden Road in Park Lake-Highland is Theory Salon, a hair salon and eyelash service spot.

To that end, it cultivates a culture of kindness and offers a range of services. These include cuts, styling and specialty foil work, ranging from highlights to corrective color. Blow outs, up dos and eyelash extensions are also available.

Aerojuice

Stroll past 3120 S. Kirkman Road, Suite L and you'll find Aerojuice, a new spot to score acai bowls, juices and smoothies and sandwiches.

Expect to see menu items like açaí bowls, breakfast sandwiches and smoothies.

For some morning fuel, grab a coffee and a roast beef and egg white breakfast sandwich. Take a walk on the sweet side with the Indulgent bowl filled with strawberries, banana, pineapple, kiwi and coconut. Top it off with honey or chocolate syrup.

Olives

A newcomer to Central Business District, Olives is a vegetarian, Greek and Mediterranean spot that's located at 165 S. Orange Ave.

At this casual spot, Yelpers note you can expect caring owners, happy servers and yummy eats. Popular menu options include sides like hummus, grape leaves and the tabbouleh salad, a gyros sandwich with classic gyro meat, chicken or falafel and baklava for dessert.

