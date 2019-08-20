New Orlando traditional American spot American Social opens its doors

A new beer bar, cocktail bar and traditional American spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called American Social, is located at 7335 W. Sand Lake Road, Suite #100.

This spot has sister locations in Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. You'll find the Nashville hot chicken and three different burgers among the offerings here. Also, for seafood enthusiasts, look for oysters and a tuna poke bowl from the raw bar. Explore the full menu here.

The new beer bar has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Amendha S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 14, wrote, "This place has an amazing atmosphere and decently priced drinks! The bartenders were very attentive, too. Overall, it was a great experience. I can't wait to try it out for brunch and happy hour."

And Ultima E. wrote, "This place is exactly what we needed! You'll find amazing service, a killer brunch and a great vibe. Whether it's game day or date night, American Social fills the bill."

American Social is now open, so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Orlando? Here's what else opened recently near you.

