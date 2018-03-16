Orlando man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to children

ORLANDO - - Orlando police arrested a man after two parents claimed he exposed himself to their children at a local park.

Genesis Browdy told News 6 her children were playing in Willie Mays Park on Saturday when they came running back home.

She said they claimed a man had exposed himself to them on the playground.

"As we were walking, my daughter said, 'Mom that’s him,'" she said. "I went over there, and I was all in his face: 'This is a citizens arrest. The cops are coming. You’re going to jail.'"

According to an Orlando police report, while they were questioning Joseph Berry, 50, another father came up to the officers to report Berry had exposed himself to his children, as well.

That father claimed his incident happened one week prior, on March 4, in the same park.

Orlando police arrested Berry and charged him with four counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

News 6 investigated and found out Berry has been in and out of jail since 1994 on similar charges.

According to state records, Berry was declared a sex offender in 1994.

Orlando police said he was arrested in January for failing to register as a sex offender, and a judge said because of that, she denied him bond for his current charges.

Browdy said she's still concerned.

"That's kind of the reason I gave you guys a call," she said. "He did get arrested for what he did to my children, but I'm still not satisfied."

Browdy said she's worried that some of her neighbors are not calling police to report such crimes.

She's urging anyone who may have seen inappropriate conduct in Willie Mays Park to call Orlando police investigators at at (321) 235-5300.

