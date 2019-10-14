Orlando's 5 best grocery stores (that won't break the bank)

Looking to try the best grocery stores in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable grocery stores in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Freshfields Farm

Photo: kaming l./Yelp

Topping the list is Freshfields Farm. Located at 400 E. Compton St., the meat shop and grocery store, which offers fruits and veggies and more, is the highest-rated affordable grocery store in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 338 reviews on Yelp.

Curious to know more?

"My wife, Jackie, and I met in Gainesville in 1970; three years later we opened our first store," the business writes on Yelp, this time in the bio section of its profile.

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "We are the place to be if you're looking for fresh produce and meats in Central Florida," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "We do not dabble in cereal, diapers, canned goods, toilet paper, fig newtons, deodorant, etc."

2. Woo Sung Oriental Food Mart

Photo: natalie w./Yelp



Next up is Woo Sung Oriental Food Mart, situated at 5079 Edgewater Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store, Korean and Filipino spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

3. Dong A

photo: michelle T./Yelp

Park Lake-Highland's Dong A, located at 816 N. Mills Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly grocery store, specialty food and imported food spot 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews.

"Dong A Imports has the largest selection of oriental gifts and housewares from China, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam," it states on Yelp.

4. Bulk Nation

Photo: rachael j./Yelp

Bulk Nation, a grocery store in Colonial Town Center, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 48 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2752 E. Colonial Drive to see for yourself.

5. iFresh Market

Photo: susan p./Yelp

Finally, ver in Coytown, check out iFresh Market, which has earned four stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the grocery store, seafood market and meat shop by heading over to 2415 E. Colonial Drive.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.