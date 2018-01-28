Sick baby manatee rescued from Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla, - A team with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued a sick baby manatee Friday near Port Everglades.

With help from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, FWC workers safely pulled the manatee - dubbed Mr. Bubble - from a channel located behind the port's administration building.

The manatee was transported to the Miami Seaquarium on Key Biscayne for treatment.

According to Port Everglades' Facebook page, Erik Neugaard, environmental program manager with the port’s seaport engineering and facilities maintenance division, noticed the distressed mammal and immediately contacted FWC.

On Wednesday, another manatee became caught in a life vest along the Intercoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale. FWC agents were able to remove the life vest from the animal and the manatee was returned to the water.

FWC officials said the manatee only suffered minor scrapes, but the agency warned people that debris in waterways can be dangerous for marine animals.

