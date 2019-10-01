Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in Orlando's Florida Center neighborhood

Visiting Florida Center, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Indian eatery to a Mexican spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Florida Center, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Aashirwad Indian Food and Bar

Photo: aashirwad indian food and bar/Yelp

Cocktail bar and Indian spot Aashirwad Indian Food and Bar is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 7000 S. Kirkman Road, 4.5 stars out of 533 reviews. In the mood for lamb? This spot has you covered. Look for dishes such as lamb korma, which comes in a creamy curry sauce. Take a gander at the full menu here.

2. Border Grill Fresh-Mex

photo: uyen n./yelp

Border Grill Fresh-Mex, a Mexican and Latin American spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,111 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5695-A Vineland Road to see for yourself. Try the taco salad or chicken fajitas tacos. Explore the full menu here.

3. Pio Pio Restaurant

Photo: yuka y./Yelp

Check out Pio Pio Restaurant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 963 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Peruvian and Colombian spot, which offers empanadas and more, at 5803 Precision Drive. Look for half rotisserie chicken among the main options at this establishment. It checks in at $16.25. Take a peek at all of the offerings here.

