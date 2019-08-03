Major work on I-4 Ultimate project is closing down I-4 for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Terry Khorromain, owner of the New York Deli, makes sure to place his signs out showing pictures of gyros on the sidewalk so drivers will know his business is still open, even though Colonial Drive is not.

"Now it's 11, actually I have a lot of customers through the lunchtime and this time, look at that -- nobody is here," Khorromain said.

The busy road in downtown Orlando is now ground zero of the I-4 Ultimate project and closed down entirely for the weekend.

FDOT officials say the closure, which runs through 5 a.m. Monday, and nightly for the next three weeks, will enable I-4 Ultimate construction crews to demolish the old westbound travel lanes, making way for a new I-4 bridge that will go over Colonial Drive.

Drivers can take Amelia Street as a detour and FDOT says if there could be modifications or extensions to the schedule due to weather delays or any other unforeseen issue that may come up.

Khorromain hopes, for the sake of his business, that doesn't happen.

"I know for the future it's going to be nice," Khorromain said. "But then they have to do the job like night job, they don't have to close it in the day time because it's not my business but all the businesses in the area are going to be complaining."



