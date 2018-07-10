Florida man attacks partially blind man in Minion costume, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 25-year-old Daytona Beach man is facing charges after police say he attacked a partially blind man who was dressed up in a Minion costume on the Daytona Beach Boardwalk Sunday night.

A witness flagged down an officer at 7:36 p.m. Sunday and told him about a fight. The officer walked over to Jungle George's located on Main Street, where he saw two males holding down a man later identified as Ryan Nihart.

After conducting an investigation, the officer learned that Nihart was accused of attacking a man who is partially blind. The victim told the officer that he was standing outside of Jungle George's wearing a Minion character costume when he was approached by Nihart. He said the suspect began to get rough with him and when he told him to stop, he was picked up and then slammed onto the pavement by him.

The victim, who was doing a promotion for a nearby shop, suffered a bruise to his left forearm. The owner of Jungle George's said the Minion suit was destroyed during the attack. Police said surveillance video captured the incident. That video has not yet been released.

Nihart faces misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and battery.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.