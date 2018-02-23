Man arrested in connection with $34,000 flea, tick medication heist from Oviedo vet clinics

OVIEDO, Fla. - An Orlando man was arrested after police say he stole $34,000 in flea and tick medication from two Ovideo veterinary clinics.

Police said the burglaries occurred on Feb. 8 at the Town and Country Veterinary Office and Shaffer Animal Hospital.

Tyler Lee Vance was arrested on Feb. 21 for resisting arrest without violence.

Police said he was a passenger in the vehicle that they pulled over during a traffic stop. Vance is said to have run from police with the driver's purse.

Vance is also charged with violation of probation and police found that he was in possession of flea and tick medication that was connected to one of the veterinary clinics.

A search warrant was issued for an address in Winter Park Florida Thursday where authorities recovered the flea and tick medication from the two clinics.

Police are looking to determine if medication found is tied to other veterinary clinic robberies across Central Florida.

Vance was charged in connection to the two Ovideo burglaries.

