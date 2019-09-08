Man dead after hitting two cars while driving in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 45-year-old man is dead after he hit two cars while driving in Marion County early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said Pablo Ismael Fernandez was driving westbound on Northwest 95th Street at around 3:30 a.m. when he collided with another vehicle that was driving northbound on U.S. 441.

After colliding with the first vehicle, Fernandez traveled northwest through the center grass median and hit another car that was traveling southbound on U.S. 441, according to troopers.

Authorities said Fernandez died during the crash and the drivers and passengers from the other vehicles were taken to hospitals.

