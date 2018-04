HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A man was found dead Monday morning at a park in Holly Hill, police said.

Officers were called to Sunrise North at 8:56 a.m. and found an unresponsive man lying on a "wooden dock type trail."

The man, whose identity is not known, was pronounced dead by the Holly Hill Fire Department.

The man's cause of death is under investigation.





