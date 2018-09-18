Man killed in crash while trying to pass semitruck in Osceola County, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed when the vehicle he was driving struck an RV as he passed a semitruck on State Road 60 on Monday, troopers said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the victim, only identified as a 64-year-old man from Miami, was driving a Lincoln SUV east on SR 60 and attempted to pass a semitruck that was in front of him.

The man was unable to get back into the eastbound lane before crashing into an RV, driven by Leigh Goodrick, 52, of Seminole County, troopers said.

FHP officials said the Miami man was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Goodrick was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

