Man rushed to hospital, 1 person found dead in Tavares apartment

TAVARES, Fla. - The Tavares Police Department said one person has been found dead and a man has been rushed to a hospital after officers responded to an apartment on East Alfred Street.

Police said around 6 p.m. officers responded to the Tava Dora apartments in reference to a foul order coming from one unit.

Investigators said officers found a man who was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said another person was found dead at the scene.

Officers said detectives are writing a search warrant request for the apartment.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

