Man sets fire to Ocala home during standoff, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man set fire to a home at 9895 Southwest 151st Place during a standoff with the Ocala Police Department SWAT team and Marion County Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiations team on Sunday, officials said.

Deputies said they were called to the home in the Florida Highlands neighborhood around 7 a.m. in reference to a well-check for a man who was possibly suicidal and or homicidal.

Deputies said when they arrived to the home, Paul Powell, 49, who had an outstanding felony warrant for domestic battery, said he was armed, refused to cooperate with law enforcement and would not exit the home.

Officials said after many hours of negotiating with the SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations team, SWAT operators accessed the home through a window and witnessed Powell setting a fire inside one of the bedrooms.

Deputies said Powell then left the home, but he was detained by law enforcement.

The home became fully engulfed by the fire, but was later extinguished by Marion County Fire Rescue, officials said.

Charges are pending against Powell, who is being treated at UF Health in Gainesville for injuries he suffered from the fire, deputies said.

