Man shoots at deputies in Polk County, officials say

No deputies injured in shooting

By Brianna Volz - Web producer
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies who were involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon were not injured, according to officials from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. 

Officials said the shooting happened on Cottage Hill Road in Lake Wales. 

No deputies were injured but officials said a man who shot at the deputies was transported to Lake Wales Medical Center with critical injuries. 

Details on the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. 

Check back for more details on this developing story.
 

