Man shot after he aggressively ran toward deputy, authorities say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies shot a man Saturday after he charged at a deputy in an aggressive manor, officials said.

Osceola County Sheriff's deputies responded to an abandoned vehicle near the intersection of Poinciana Boulevard and Reeves Road in Poinciana around 1 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found a black Dodge Ram parked on the shoulder.

Deputies noticed that the keys were still in the ignition and that there was a man hiding in a wooded area on Poinciana Boulevard.

The deputy attempted to make contact with the man, identified as Zachary Dollar, but had no luck.

Dollar was hiding behind a concrete telephone pole when he suddenly ran out of the brush toward the deputy in an aggressive manor.

The deputy gave multiple commands to Dollar to stop but he continued to run toward the deputy.

As a result, the deputy fired his weapon once and hit Dollar in the abdomen, officials said.

Dollar then followed orders and deputies were able to render aid to the wound.

Dollar was taken to a hospital for further care; officials say his injuries are not life-threatening.

According to a news release, an opened folding knife was discovered in the immediate area where the deputy made contact with Dollar

The investigation is ongoing and will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The news release added, "The deputy involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave with pay pending further investigation."

