Man shot, killed after he grabbed deputy's Taser, authorities say

SEVILLE, Fla. - A deputy shot and killed a man Friday after he grabbed the deputy's Taser, according to officials from the Volusia County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. at the 1600 block of North U.S. 17 in Seville. Deputies have not released the name of the 29-year-old man who was killed.

According to a news release, the deputy was responding to a report of a domestic disturbance between the suspect and his girlfriend. The suspect and a friend were uncooperative when authorities tried to speak with them, the release states.

Authorities said when the suspect's girlfriend eventually came outside to speak with the deputy, the suspect grabbed her and "engaged in a struggle" with her. This prompted the deputy to use his Taser on the man and to instruct the man to put his hands behind his back, according to officials.

The release states that the suspect did not comply and struggled with the deputy for several minutes. During this struggle, the suspect grabbed the deputy's Taser and caused it to discharge, which the deputy reacted to by firing multiple shots at the suspect, authorities said.

"After watching the body camera video of last night's deputy-involved shooting, it's clear to me that this deputy was placed in a terrible situation and did everything he could to try and convince this man to stop fighting," Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a tweet. "I stand behind the deputy 100 percent. We will release the video.”

The deputy was not injured. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

