Man struck, injured by Brightline train in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Authorities say a high-speed commuter train struck and injured a man in South Florida.

The Palm Beach Post reports the man was struck Monday night while walking along the tracks with another man.

West Palm Beach police Sgt. Dave Lefont says the men heard the train's horn and tried to get out of the way but one was "grazed" by train.

Police say the man only received minor injuries.

The newspaper reports seven people have been killed by a Brightline train since the company began testing them along the FEC tracks last year. Police haven't faulted the company for any of the deaths, which have been ruled either accidents or suicides.

The train makes stops in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

