Man uses Walmart employee's log in code to steal from register, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County deputies say they're looking for a man who recorded video of a Walmart employee entering her cash register log in code then used that information to steal $1,300.

On Sunday, an asset protection employee notified deputies of the theft and provided them with surveillance video that showed a man using the self-checkout lane then asking an associate for assistance at the register, according to the report.

Deputies said the surveillance video showed the man holding his cellphone in his hand as the employee entered her log in information into the register then about 20 minutes later, the man goes to the register in the electronics department and inputs information on the touch screen while looking at his cellphone.

It took the man about five minutes to enter in the information completely because he kept being interrupted by customers and employees who were walking by, the report said. The video then shows the man scan an item, hit the "cash" button on the register to open the cash drawer and then remove $1,300 and leave the store, according to authorities.

The asset protection employee told deputies that he'd heard of similar thefts happening at Walmarts across the country.

Deputies have not yet identified a suspect.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.