Man sought in attempted distraction burglary in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Osceola County are looking for a man they say posed as someone doing tree work in an attempt to burglarize a couple's home.

The incident was reported on Wednesday near North Narcoossee Road. William and Agnes Scott said they were home that afternoon when a man knocked on the door and said he was trimming some trees nearby and needed to see the property line.

William Scott went with one of the man to the back of the house, while another man asked Agnes Scott if he could come inside to check their water, according to a news release.

"He just come right in and into the kitchen," Agnes Scott said.

There was also a third man involved, officials said.

While William Scott was at the back of the house with one of the men, who kept speaking into a walkie-talkie, he said he realized something wasn't right. When William Scott tried to rush back to the house, the man rushed past him and left with the other two men.

"By the time I got around the carport, he was already in the car and getting gone," William Scott said.

Deputies described that car as possibly a white Toyota or Lexus.

Nothing was taken from the couple's home, but William Scott said his biggest concern was for his wife.

"Some harm might have come to her. We can replace material things but (I) don't want no harm to come to her," William Scott said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

