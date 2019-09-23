Man, woman found dead in Fruitland Park home in apparent murder-suicide

FRUITLAND, Fla. - A man and a woman were found dead late Sunday in a Fruitland Park home in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

The double fatal shooting was reported at 10:06 a.m. on Phoenix Avenue near Palm Street.

Fruitland Park police said a neighbor heard gunshots and called authorities.

Officers arrived and found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their names have not been released.

Fruitland Park Police Chief Erik Luce said the couple was well-known in the community.

"They have a lot of family in the area. It's just a sad scene. Nobody was expecting this. As usual, it was a surprise," Luce said.

Luce said the home does not have a history of law enforcement calls.

No other details have been released.

#breaking: Two people found dead inside a home in Fruitland Park. Police on scene believe could be a murder-suicide @news6wkmg live at 5 pic.twitter.com/q0ZZqloZYB — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) September 23, 2019

